Joe Burrow’s Funny Tweet From 2018 About Andrew Luck Resurfaces
Former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow has always had a good sense of humor, and his tweet from 2018 about Andrew Luck is an example of it.
Not bad Joe, though I wish he would've made comments on Peyton Manning's look as well.
If Luck is the Russian bodyguard, Manning doesn't look like the Russian mob boss or politician.
When I was 5 years old, we visited my grand grandmother in Atlanta, and the flooring at her apartment was the same design as Manning's jacket.
I guess that's why I like it so much. Luck must protect his jacket at all costs.