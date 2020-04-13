Joe Burrow’s Funny Tweet From 2018 About Andrew Luck Resurfaces

Former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow has always had a good sense of humor, and his tweet from 2018 about Andrew Luck is an example of it.

Not bad Joe, though I wish he would've made comments on Peyton Manning's look as well.

If Luck is the Russian bodyguard, Manning doesn't look like the Russian mob boss or politician.

When I was 5 years old, we visited my grand grandmother in Atlanta, and the flooring at her apartment was the same design as Manning's jacket.

I guess that's why I like it so much. Luck must protect his jacket at all costs.