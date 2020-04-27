Joe Burrow’s Contract Figures With the Bengals Announced

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Being the first overall pick in the NFL Draft certainly comes with its perks but the money aspect of it probably has to be the best, next to the fanfare of it all of course.

Now, the question is, how much would former LSU QB Joe Burrow receive for his first NFL contract for the Cincinnati Bengals? That question was answered Monday evening.

According to ESPN NFL Insider Field Yates, he'll be making quite a bit...

That is a lot of money for a young man but based on his performance last season in a record-breaking year for the LSU Tigers it's well deserved. Burrow will do his best to make good on Cincinnati's investment into him by delivering on and off the field.

All the best Joe, make us proud. #GeauxTigers

