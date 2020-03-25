Joe Burrow Urges Folks To Stay Home and To Listen To Directions [VIDEO]

Former LSU Tiger Joe Burrow has a message and reminder for all of us.

In a recent Tweet, the Heisman Trophy winner urged folks to stay inside and to practice social distancing.

Burrow echoed what all government officials are saying today and that is we can put an end to the coronavirus pandemic if we just stay away from each other for a few weeks.

With the Heisman Trophy behind him, the future NFL quarterback relayed the message and we hope that it hits home for many.

LSU Coach Ed Orgeron recently stated in a PSA that we must all do our part in the game plan to win. And his former QB hopes that you too will do your part in the days ahead.

We encourage you to share this with others on social media, we can't hear it enough.

"Geaux Tigers."