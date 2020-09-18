Joe Burrow Sets a Rookie Record in Thursday Nights Loss

On Thursday Night Football Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow threw the football early and often in their match-up against the Cleveland Browns as the Bengals trailed for most of the game.

Burrow threw the football 61 times and completed 37 of those passes and in doing so he broke an NFL rookie record for most completions in a game. According to NFL Stats, the previous record was 36 and was done by Carson Wentz, Marc Bulger, and Chris Weinke.

In addition, he was the first rookie since 1950 to have 60+ passing attempts with no interceptions during a game according to NFL Research.

Despite the loss, I continue to like what I see from the former LSU Tiger signal-caller as he threw for 316 yards, three scores, and again zero interceptions.

He trailed most of the game but you never felt like the Bengals were truly out of it and that was because Joe Burrow just drips confidence.

Now, he's not perfect but you can see this kid is going to be good sooner rather than later. He was solid when the offense went throw heavy with empty backfields from Next Gen Stats:

What these numbers tell me is that opposing defensive coordinators are testing young JB by bringing a lot of pressure his way against a very average Cincy offensive line. They seem to do this when they've got a back in the game and are trying to make him beat them and not Joe Mixon.

When less pressure is coming in pure passing situations and there's no threat of the run Burrow was able to eat.

You should continue to see Burrow take advantage of good match-ups early on in his career.

