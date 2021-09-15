Get our free mobile app

The world of sports card sales continues to explode every week. Over the last few years, we've seen prices on single cards for modern rookies and stars surpass some of the most classic sports cards of all time.

Players like LeBron James, Mike Trout, and Fernando Tatis, Jr. continuously hit sales online of $10,000-$100,000 on a weekly basis. This past week, a Mike Trout rookie cleared $46,000 on eBay...and that was one of the lowest prices for a 2009 Bowman Chrome Mike Trout rookie autograph card in the last couple years.

The top price tag on eBay this past week belongs to LeBron James. His 2003-2004 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection Patch Auto sold on eBay for massive $160,000 price tag.

For a reference point, also on eBay last week, we saw a 1909 T206 Ty Cobb Sweet Caporal Red that was verified sell for $15,000. More than 10 times less than the LeBron James sale the same week. A 1949 Bowman Jackie Robinson rookie card (that was also verified authentic) sold for just $18,000. I know I said "just $18,000", which isn't a small sum of money...but when a Mike Trout sells for $46,000 the same week a Jackie Robinson rookie sells for $18,000...it looks weird.

You can see these crazy sales here:

But the focus of our story today is actually that Joe Burrow rookie card. It's a 2020 National Treasures Joe Burrow autographed jersey rookie card serial numbered out of 10 (that means there are just 10 of this card made by the manufacturer). The card has been graded by PSA Grading as a perfect Gem Mint 10, its in the highest measurable condition. The card is near perfect.

Everyone knows Joe Burrow from the greatest season a college quarterback has ever had, when he led LSU to the National Championship. But his time in Cincinnati will likely dictate where his cards end up going over time.

Most sports card sales are based on professional performance, not collegiate status. If Burrow becomes a Super Bowl winning quarterback, last week's $46,000 price tag will look like a great deal to that buyer.

