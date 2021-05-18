Joe Burrow On Track To Start Week One Of NFL Season After Knee Surgery

New reports say that former LSU Tiger and now Cincinnati Bengal quarterback, Joe Burrow, is on track to start in Week 1 of the upcoming NFL season as his recovery process from a knee injury has gone according to plan.

After undergoing reconstructive surgery on his left knee, Joe Burrow is reported to be "all systems go" for the start of the NFL season. Fantastic news for Bengals fans and fans of Burrow as his rookie year came to an abrupt end with an ACL/MCL tear during Week 11.

Burrow has kept spirits high since the injury occurred, knowing he would have to battle back to be ready for the upcoming season. I am sure Cincinnati drafting his former teammate at LSU Ja'Marr Chase gave him that last bit of inspiration he needed to continue crushing the rehab process. Everyone is looking forward to seeing that duo reunite this season.

