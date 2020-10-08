Joe Burrow is Fast Becoming the NFL’s King of One Liners

When LSU Tiger fans got their first glimpse of Joe Burrow a few years ago there was some skepticism. He was a transfer from Ohio State, a school that gets very little respect in the Southeastern Conference. Yet, here he was signed on to play out his college eligibility in Baton Rouge.

Fast forward a year or so and the young man could have his own street or town named after him in Louisiana. Joe Burrow is simply a different kind of guy. He's a talented football player but he obviously has a lot more than XX's and OO's floating around between his ears.

Burrow's transformation from college superstar to NFL rookie has not been without some bumps and bruises. For example, this was Burrow's reaction to taking a big hit during his game against the Philadelphia Eagles. I like his comment. It shows respect for his opponents and it also shows just how smart he is to figure out how to avoid those bigger hits during a game.

But perhaps my most favorite Joe Burrow zinger came in the wake of the NFL's current COVID-19 crisis. You've probably heard Cam Newton and several other NFL players from several different teams have had issues with infections.

Well, leave it to Joey B to offer a solution on Instagram that I think a lot of us can identify with. The caption on the photo of the Bengals QB simply says to other NFL players and fans, "Wear a mask so we can keep playing football :).

He didn't call anybody out, he didn't name any names, he just said what a lot of us are feeling. If we take the extra step of wearing a mask perhaps it will help us return to our normal ways of doing things. I look for Joe Burrow to be a leading candidate to be a part of an NFL broadcast crew when his playing days are over. This guy is just too smooth and too quick of a thinker to not let that happen.