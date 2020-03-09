Joe Burrow in New ‘NERF House’ Commercial [Video]

NERF has just released a new commercial that features former LSU star Joe Burrow along with other well known NFL players.

Along with Burrow, NFL starts Julian Edleman, Jamal Adams, Christian McCaffrey, and JuJu Smith-Schuster appear in the new "NERF House" commercial.

From the official NERF YouTube channel -

"Playing with NERF Ultra 2 Blasters may be all fun and games, but living with five other NFL stars isn’t so easy."

This is listed as Episode 1, so we can expect more NERF action from Burrow and crew.