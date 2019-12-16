Joe Burrow Finally Shares Full Story About Coach O Getting Him Crawfish During Recruiting

Joe Burrow has finally given us details on Coach O's rumored crawfish recruiting strategy.

It was a story that we first caught wind of in the week that led up to Burrow's Heisman trophy presentation. Apparently, during the recruiting process, LSU head coach Ed Orgeron managed to track down crawfish for Joe Burrow; which ultimately sealed the deal and the rest is now LSU history.

Well, Joe sat down with the guys from Barstool Sports and opened up on a plethora of topics, including the "crawfish story"—which is even better than we thought.

So there you have it. When it comes to crawfish, Coach O definitely has a "guy."