Joe Burrow Calls Essential Workers to Thank Them [VIDEO]

Former LSU quarterback, Joe Burrow did something pretty darn special. He made some calls to essential workers in Athens, OH, which is his hometown and shared it via his Instagram. Their reactions are priceless. You can see the genuine happiness he brought to their day.

According to BRProud, Burrow made a surprise video call to some workers at Lowe’s to thank them for all they are doing for the community during the coronavirus pandemic. Burrow offered to host each associate at one of his future games, wherever that may be. I can’t imagine how excited it must have been for these associates to get a surprise call from Joe Burrow. Just like Joe Burrow will be excited when he gets that special call on draft day. Burrow is expected to be the #1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

We're all rooting for you, Joe!!