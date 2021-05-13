JJ Redick Gets Petty in Reaction to Pelicans Being Eliminated from Playoff Contention

Veteran NBA guard JJ Redick was unhappy about the New Orleans Pelicans trading him to the Dallas Mavericks on March 25th.

He made it abundantly clear on his podcast, accusing Pelicans Executive VP of Basketball Operations David Griffin of going back on his word of helping Redick get to a franchise in the Northeast so he could be close to his family.

It appears the pettiness still cuts deep, as Redick liked a tweet on social media last night about the Pelicans being officially eliminated from playoff contention.

As Mason Ginsberg points out, the irony of Redick's petty "like" is through the roof.

Redick expressed he had no issues with any teammates in New Orleans, and enjoyed the city.

Is being happy about your former teammates, who he claims to admire and respect, coming up short of a goal a bit too petty?

Yes.

Every NBA All-Star in New Orleans Hornets/Pelicans History

The Best Nicknames In NBA History

Longest-Tenured NFL Head Coaches