Jimbo Fisher Does Not Regret His Comments on Nick Saban

In an offseason meeting with boosters at the Houston Touchdown Club this past summer, Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher assured his boosters that he and his Aggies were ready to beat Alabama and that he would beat Nick Saban's ass.

At SEC Media Days 2021, Fisher announced that he stood by the comments he made while speaking to the Houston Touchdown Club this summer. Fisher reiterated that Saban and the Crimson Tide were the standard of college football and taking his team to that standard was his goal.

“No, I don’t have any regrets,” Fisher said. “That’s what we’re here for isn’t it? Isn’t that why we’re here? That’s what makes this league this league. That’s what we expect to do at Texas A&M.”

Fisher seems to be very confident going into this Saturday's game, but is he too confident?

The Aggies are currently 3-2 on the season after losing to Arkansas and Mississippi State. They have definitely looked better in the past. The fact is, they better be playing the best they have all year if they plan on taking down the undefeated Crimson Tide.

He wrapped up the interview by explaining his respect for Alabama and Saban going into the game Saturday.

"You’ve got other teams who want to match it, want to accept that challenge to go play at that level and play them and be able to compete with them and be able to compete with them and beat them. We have to play them each and every year. We’re looking forward to playing them and at the same time have the utmost respect and understand me sitting here and saying that we want to beat them doesn’t beat them.”

