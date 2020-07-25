Jets Trade LSU Alum Jamal Adams To Seahawks For A Haul

All-Pro safety Jamal Adams has been publicly stating his desire to be traded away from the New York Jets. Today, he got his wish.

The Jets traded Adams, along with their fourth-round pick in 2022, to the Seattle Seahawks for first-round picks in 2021 and 2022, a third-round pick in 2021, and safety Bradley McDougald.

Once both players pass physicals, the deal will become official.

Jets general manager Joe Douglas released the following statement regarding today's trade:

"While we had maintained our interest in Jamal Adams having a long successful career with the Jets, we know it's important to be prepared and willing to adjust to new offers and circumstances. As I have always said, my job is to listen to calls and this offer was one we could not ignore."

Adams, 24, played 3 seasons at LSU where he earned All-American and All-SEC honors.

He was selected by New York with the 6th overall pick in the 1st round of the 2017 draft.

Adams took to social media following today's trade to thank Jets fans.