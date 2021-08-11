Jerry Jones Diet is the Talk of Hard Knocks Season Premiere

HBO's Hard Knocks first premiere in August of 2001, and has been creating memorable football content ever since.

The documentary series features an NFL team each season as they report to training camp, compiling of 5 episodes until the preseason is over and the team has set their regular season roster.

Rookie pranks. Emotional cuts. Football in slow motion. And an overall personal feel sets Hard Knocks apart from other sports documentaries about the NFL.

This year, the Dallas Cowboys are the featured team, and owner Jerry Jones was featured prominently in Tuesday night's season premiere.

What was the internet talking about most following the show? Jerry's eating habits.

The 78 year old owner who is worth $8.9 billion. He can afford any kind of breakfast he wants, whether he's at his satellite training camp office, or back home in Dallas.

His choice is a sausage, egg, and cheese McGriddle. What tops it off is Jones adding the salt to it with a salt shaker he had nearby.

If you didn't see the episode, Jones finishes up a phone call discussing a recent injury to starting quarterback Dak Prescott.

Perhaps he needed to drown himself with a nice greasy, salty breakfast? I'm not here to judge. That's for everyone on social media to do.

With the viral reaction to Jones's choice of salt, expect Hard Knocks to have at least one scene in next week's episode of Jones eating something.

Unique Team Names Washington's Football Team Should Use But Won't

Worst Sports Team Nicknames Ever

10 Highest Paid MLB Players of All-Time