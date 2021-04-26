Jeanerette’s Richard Lumpkin Offered By SEC School

One SEC school from a neighboring state apparently has a serious interest in a high school football standout from Iberia Parish.

Richard Lumpkin, who currently attends Jeanerette High School, located in Jeanerette, Louisiana, shared on social media over the weekend that has has been officially offered by Mississippi.

The 5-foot-11, 175-pound Lumpkin, who plays quarterback at the prep level, is being recruited as an athlete at the collegiate level, although many project him as a running back.

Despite still being only a sophomore, Lumpkin has been a starter for Jeanerette for the previous three seasons.

A multi-sport athlete in high school, Lumpkin also participates in track & field at Jeanerette.

The offer from Mississippi St. is the first for Lumpkin, but many view him as a blue chip prospect, with many offers sure to come his way.

Currently a sophomore, Lumpkin is scheduled to graduate high school in the spring of 2023.