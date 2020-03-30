Jaylyn James Commits to UL Women’s Basketball

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns will apparently be adding a Louisiana girls prep standout to one of their future recruiting classes.

Jaylyn James, who currently attends St. Thomas Aquinas High School, which is located near Hammond, Louisiana, shared on social media on Saturday that she has verbally committed to Louisiana.

A 5-foot-9 combo guard, James has helped guide St.Thomas Aquinas to three-consecutive Division III state titles.

Earlier this month, James led the Falcons to a 51-47 win over Lafayette Christian Academy in the state title game, totaling 28 points and 11 rebounds, on her way to being named the Most Valuable Player.

James, who averaged 19 points and 15 rebounds a game this season, was named a First-Team Class 2A selection recently.

Currently a junior, James is scheduled to graduate high school in the spring of 2021.