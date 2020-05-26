Jayhvion Gipson Lists UL Football Among His Top 13

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns will apparently know pretty soon if they will be getting the services of a prep standout from The Lonestar State.

Jayhvion Gipson, who currently attends Langham Creek High School in Houston, Texas, shared on social media on Monday that Louisiana is among a group of 13 schools that he is still considering and that he will make a decision on his future next week.

A 6-foot-1, 205-pound outside linebacker, Gipson lists Louisiana, along with Colorado St., Houston, Washington St. Nevada, UTSA, Texas St., New Mexico St., North Texas, Arizona, Houston Baptist, Memphis, and Texas Southern as the schools he is still considering.

Gipson is set to graduate high school in the spring of 2021.