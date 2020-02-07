Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The New Orleans Pelicans enjoyed a fun victory in the land of deep-dish pizza aka Chicago Thursday night as their young talent was on full display.

Zion Williamson led the way with 21 points on 9-11 shooting while Jaxson Hayes added nine points and five rebounds off the bench.

There are two plays from this game that showcased their incredible athletism to a tee via Bleacher Report on Twitter.

First, Lonzo Ball found young Zion on a back-door cut alley-oop for an impressive slam over a defender:

Certainly impressive right? Well, if you think that was good you've gotta check out this put-back jam by the kid from Texas and JJ Redick's reaction is absolutely priceless:

Redick's reaction makes this slam-a-jama even better and it seems to even surprise Hayes himself.

Pelicans grab their 21st win of the season Thursday night and look to grab another victory Saturday against the Indiana Pacers.

