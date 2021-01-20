Jathan Caldwell Commits to UL Football

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns will apparently be adding a prep standout from The Lone Star State to their 2021 college football signing class.

Jathan Caldwell, who currently attends Dickinson High School, located in Dickinson, Texas, shared on social media on Tuesday that he has verbal committed to Louisiana.

A tight end, Caldwell is UL's 16th commitment for the recruiting class.

Rated as a 3-star recruit by 247Sports, Caldwell is also listed as the 75th best tight end in the country.

The 6-foot-4, 235-pound Caldwell compiled 5 receptions for 320 yards and six touchdowns as a prep senior in 2020, after catching 18 passes for 357 yards and four touchdowns as a junior in 2019.

Caldwell joins running backs Terrence and Kendrell Williams, defensive ends Cameron George and Kason Boston, and athlete Martavious Davis as commitments who are expected to join the nine high school recruits Louisiana signed last month as part of their 2021 signing class.

Caldwell was also reportedly offered by such schools as Arkansas St., Houston, Tulane, Colorado St., Liberty, ULM, New Mexico, Yale, Dartmouth, Abilene Christian, Grambling St., Houston Baptist, Prairie View, and Texas Southern.

As you might expect, based on his offers from Yale and Dartmouth, Caldwell does very well in the classroom, currently carrying a 3.9 GA, while reportedly scoring an 1140 on his SAT.

The late signing period for college football begins on February 3.

Louisiana head coach Billy Napier and his staff has done an outstanding job of recruiting every year since Napier came to Lafayette after the 2017 season, and the 2021 signing class, with the nine the Cajuns have already signed, along with the six commitments who are expected to sign, looks to be another to get excited about.