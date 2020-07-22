Jasper Williams Decommits From UL Football

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns apparently won't be getting the services of one of their earliest verbal commitments.

Jasper Williams, an outside linebacker who currently attends East Mississippi Community College, located in Scooba, Mississippi, decommitted from Louisiana on Tuesday.

Williams gave a verbal commitment to Louisiana in early May, becoming UL's second commitment at the time.

A native of Granada, Mississippi, Williams had planned to enroll at Louisiana at the mid-year break in January 2021.

Of course, verbal commitments are non-binding.

Williams will have two years of eligibility remaining, with whichever school he signs with.

In 2019, as a freshman at EMCC, Williams recorded 51 tackles, including five tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks.

The 6-2, 210-pound Williams has reportedly offered by such schools as Arkansas St., Akron, Liberty, Old Dominion, and ULM.