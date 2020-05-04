Jasper Williams Commits to UL Football

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns picked up their second commitment of their 2021 class over the weekend.

Jasper Williams, an outside linebacker who currently attends East Mississippi Community College, located in Scooba, Mississippi, gave a verbal commitment to Louisiana over the weekend.

The Advertiser's Tim Buckley alerted us to the offer.

Williams joins Logansport linebacker Key'Savalyn Barnes as 2021 UL commitments.

A native of Granada, Mississippi, Williams plans to enroll at Louisiana at the mid-year break in January 2021 and will have two years of eligibility remaining.

In 2019, as a freshman at EMCC, Williams recorded 51 tackles, including five tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks.

The 6-2, 210-pound Williams was also reportedly offered by such schools as Arkansas St., Akron, Liberty, and ULM.