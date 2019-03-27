The New Orleans Saints couldn't be happier to have their newest weapon officially signed and ready to get going within this potent offense along with a Hall of Fame level quarterback.

Speaking of that high-level quarterback Drew Brees, he's the main reason why Jared Cook ended up choosing the Saints over what reports are saying were five other teams interested. We're not sure exactly who all five of those teams were but we know one was definitely the evil empire of the New England Patriots.

Cook has said he's really looking forward to catching passes from Brees, he praised Brees for his preparation and perfectionist mentality he has as a player.

Throughout the process of choosing his next destination, Cook was searching for the best fit as he enters the back nine of his career. With New Orleans, he spotted an opportunity to “make an impact on a high-powered, prolific offense”.

In terms of Drew Brees, Cook said he's yet to have met the future Hall of Famer but the two have exchanged text messages as he said, “That was my first contact with him. Other than that, I’ve always been a fan, watching him expose defenses throughout the league.”

It certainly should be fun watching those two out of the field for the black and gold this season and it's about time the team paired Brees with a playmaking tight end like Jared Cook.

