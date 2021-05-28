Janoris Jenkins Goes Off on Atlanta Airport After his Rolls-Royce Gets Stolen

Tennessee Titans defensive back Janoris Jenkins is mad as hell, and he's letting the world know about it.

The former Saints cornerback went off on the Atlanta airport after he returned home from a flight and his Rolls-Royce was no longer in the parking lot where he left it.

Yikes.

$250,000 on a Rolls-Royce and now it's gone.

"They gave me the complete runaround," Jenkins wrote ... "I was told they have footage of my vehicle arriving but no footage of it leaving. Nothing makes sense!"

He left his prized possession in an economy parking lot for 3 weeks and now believes something fishy is at play.

While many are quick to point out he should've taken an UBER, and that it's not wise to leave a quarter of a million-dollar vehicle in long-term economy parking, I genuinely feel bad for Jenkins. I hope he locates his car, but at this point, it doesn't look promising.

