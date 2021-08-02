Jameis Winston Reportedly Having Best QB Performance At New Orleans Saints Training Camp

One New Orleans Saints insider is reporting that Jameis Winston is having quite the performance during training camp. As the #WhoDatNation looks to find who will take over in the wake of Drew Brees' retirement, it is either Winston or Taysom Hill that will end up taking the first snap in Week 1.

Photo by Jared C. Tilton, Getty Images

Who will it be? Taysom or Jameis? That is the question so many New Orleans Saints fans have been asking since Drew Brees announced his retirement. With training camp currently underway, it was believed that the decision by head coach Sean Payton would be made after seeing what each of these guys could do in the weeks leading up to the 2021 NFL season.

We are now getting reports in from a solid Saints insider that Winston is having quite the performance out at camp. See Twitter posts from @nick_underhill below.

Apparently, Winston is really feeling it as the leader of the Saints offense. He even was reported to have completed "several" deep passes in today's practice.

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

This is fantastic news for the Saints, as Jameis has had somewhat of a stigma surrounding his passing accuracy before becoming a member of the team down in New Orleans. It really isn't a surprise, as Winston has been seen putting in work throughout the offseason.

Twitter via @LogansTwitter

If Winston does emerge as the starter for the Saints this season, that probably means you will see Taysom Hill continue his role as the "Swiss army knife" of the team. Look to Hill as a change-of-pace guy whether it comes to the run or passing game.

I have a good feeling about the Saints' offense going into the season. A tough Week 1 home matchup against the Green Bay Packers, led by reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers, will be quite the test. But the New Orleans Saints have proven that they are a team that can show up as serious playoff contenders every year, even if it is without the leadership of Drew Brees.

Getty Images

We will see how the rest of training camp pans out and if Sean Payton makes an official declaration of who is the starting quarterback this season.

The Best Saints By Numbers 0-9