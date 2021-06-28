Jameis Winston Seen Putting in Work With Saints WR Trio in Miami [Video]

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston's offseason workouts continue to pop up on social media.

Last week, a video went viral of Winston improving his pocket work. Other photos have surfaced of him watching film with several teammates.

According to multiple reports, Winston has foot the bill to bring teammates to his workout destinations.

Today, videos began circulating of Winston working out with a trio of teammates at a high school football field in Miami last week.

Wide receivers Deonte Harris, Tre'Quan Smith and Lil' Jordan Humphrey (along with several other unidentified individuals) were spotted putting in work with Winston.

Offseason workout videos are common in today's sports world. Some athletes do it. Others don't.

While Winston's workout videos will get some Saints fans excited, there are a lot more athletes who put in offseason work and don't share it with the world.

Translation: The videos are cool, but don't serve as a strong indicator of what's to come next season.

What's the biggest point of emphasis for Winston during these workouts?

Hopefully, the "direction", timing and chemistry from Winston to his teammates is on point in 2021.

