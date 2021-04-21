Saints QB Jameis Winston Says He’s “Outworking Everybody” at His Position

Jameis Winston is already showing flashes of leadership in the post-Brees era.

The Saints QB recently spoke with a group of kids at a football camp in Florida and shared a very honest self-observation about his time in the league thus far.

Winston told the group of young players that he went from being the #1 draft pick to the laughingstock of the NFL.

I went from being the No. 1 draft pick to being – everybody laughs at me. But guess what? I’m about that business. I’m outworking everybody at my position.

The best part about the message that Winston shared was that he said he was outworking every other quarterback in the league while Dak Prescott was standing nearby within arm's reach.

Winston quickly joked that he knew the Dallas Cowboys quarterback was standing right next to him.

Prescott could be seen shaking his head with laughter as Winston continued to deliver his message about committing to the dream and never forgetting that football "is a kid's game that men play."

If Winston sounds Brees-like in his messaging, it's because Drew has often echoed that exact point throughout his entire career. I can't speak for all Saints fans, but I do know that a big rub for a lot of folks when it came to Winston was if he could truly handle adversity, and would he be able to grow into the leadership role required for the franchise to have continued success.

Photo by Will Vragovic, Getty Images

The 27-year-old quarterback was the No. 1 overall pick by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers back in 2015, and that comment about everyone laughing at him sounded all too familiar because we Saints fans were usually the ones cracking all the jokes. But after Winston found himself signing on last season as a backup quarterback, he was ours.

After seeing limited action behind Brees, Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill are set to enter a battle for the starting QB spot in New Orleans that could see another player enter the ring depending on how the Saints draft.

Photo by Jared C. Tilton, Getty Images

This is definitely not a bad start for Winston, and I'm looking forward to seeing how he continues to progress.