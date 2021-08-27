Jameis Winston Has Been Named the New Orleans Saints Starting Quarterback

The New Orleans Saints have made their decision and Jameis Winston is officially their man at quarterback.

NFL insider Adam Schefter broke the news on Twitter.

A lot of reports point to Winston's performance in the Saints preseason win over the Jacksonville Jaguars as a big deciding factor when it came to the starting QB job.

Throughout camp, it seemed as if it was anyone's position as Winston battled it out with Taysom Hill to be Drew Brees' successor.

While it's safe to assume Hill will be the official QB2, there has been much speculation on how much we would see him do in a "gadget/do-everything role" being that his heart (and his offseason workouts/conditioning) was set on being a pure starting NFL quarterback.

According to Ian Rapoport, Coach Sean Payton let Taysom Hill know yesterday.

Saints beat writer Luke Johnson says that Winston really came on strong as the frontrunner in the days leading up to the Monday Night Football game.

Now that Winston is in the starting role, here's how he can actually maximize his contract through incentives.

For those who may have counted Jameis out, Albert Breer pointed out this interesting stat when it comes to former quarterbacks who were once in his current position.

As we prepare for life after Brees, we have a starting quarterback. The players have already rallied around Jameis Winston as the leader, and hopefully, the fans will follow suit.

His first shot at winning them over happens in Week 1 against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in the Caesar's Superdome.

