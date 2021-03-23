Jameis Winston Chokes Up During Emotional Response When Asked About Final Moments with Drew Brees

Jameis Winston really, really, really loves Drew Brees. Like, really.

The New Orleans Saints quarterback sat down with reporters and answered questions over a Zoom call earlier this morning. Winston talked about why he chose to stay with the Saints as well as the competition that he's looking forward to for the starting quarterback position in New Orleans.

Winston chose not to answer questions about what other teams pursued him, but he did open up about what it meant to him to not only learn from Drew Brees but touched on that final moment we saw during the Saints loss to Tampa Bay (Winston's former team) in the playoffs.

In case you forgot about that moment, it was an exchange that seemed to look like Brees passing him the torch, saying something along the lines of "it's your team now."

Winston didn't reveal what Drew said, but he was literally on the verge of tears talking about the moment and the man that he says he was so grateful to learn from during the time he had with Drew in the Saints quarterback room.

Filling the shoes of a player like Drew Brees is hard. Actually, it's pretty impossible—and no Saints fans should even hold Winston, Hill, or any Saints QB to those types of expectations but I do believe that Jameis genuinely took something away from his time backing up the future Hall of Famer.

I'm also certain that Winston has a direct line to Brees, who probably also wants to do anything he can to mentor Jameis or whoever wins the starting QB role in New Orleans.

You can check out the entire interview with Jameis Winston below.