He actually did it, y'all.

Jameis Winston broke out one of his most meme'd moves of all time and "ate a W" after the Saints absolutely trounced the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football.

For those that may not remember where "ate a W" originated, allow me to take you down memory lane.

Jameis definitely ate his W, but this time he was in a Saints uniform. The win had to feel great being that it was Jameis' first time back in Tampa Bay after the team let him go, and he even got some playing time due to the Saints beating Tampa Bay so badly.

As usual, the Saints locker room was super lit as the party was on, and Jameis ate his W, once again.

Saints are now on top of the NFC South at 6-2 and have swept Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a game that set numerous records that the future Hall of Fame QB probably won't be too proud of.