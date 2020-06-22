Jamal Adams Says He’s Trying to Become A Dallas Cowboy [VIDEO]

Jamal Adams of the New York Jets has requested that he be traded.

The former LSU star has not been offered a new contract by the Jets, and now he wants to take his talents elsewhere.

Adams is from the Dallas area and it has been well-documented that he'd like to return to Dallas to play for the Cowboys.

Well, a fan recently saw Adams in a parking lot and the fan asked him if he was coming to Dallas. Adams replied, "I'm trying, bro."

The Cowboys have yet to express interest in Adams, but they did try to trade for him last year, thus I'd assume they entertain the idea once again in 2020.