Jalen Shead Commits to LSU Football

The LSU Tigers are apparently going to be adding a prep standout from a neighboring state to one of their future college football recruiting classes.

Jalen Shead, who currently attends Olive Branch High School, located in Olive Branch, Mississippi, shared on social media on Sunday that he has verbally committed to LSU.

Back in June, Shead shared that he was extended an offer by LSU.

A 6-foot-4, 235-pound tight end, Shead, who is ranked as a 3-star recruit by 247Sports, is scheduled to graduate high school next spring.

Shead has also reportedly been offered by such schools as Louisiana, Alabama, Colorado, Florida St., Louisville, Memphis, Ole Miss, Arkansas St., Georgia St., Liberty, Tulane, TCU, ULM, South Alabama, Texas St., and UCF.