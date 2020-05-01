Jalen Johnson to Transfer to Mississippi St.

The leading scorer and rebounded for the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns during the 2019-2020 college basketball season has reportedly found a new home.

Corey Evans of Rivals reported on Thursday that forward Jalen Johnson is heading to Mississippi St.

A native of Baton Rouge, Johnson played two years at St. Louis before transferring to Louisiana.

A 6-foot-7 forward, Johnson played one season at UL before entering the transfer portal in April.

Johnson, who will have one season of eligibility remaining at Mississippi St., was a major part of the Cajuns this past season, leading the team in scoring (15.5 ppg) as well as rebounding (6.6 rpg).