Jalen Johnson Enters Transfer Portal, Plans to Transfer From UL

Wednesday afternoon we got the news via Twitter that Ragin' Cajun men's basketball forward Jalen Johnson has entered the transfer portal and will be leaving Louisiana after only one season.

Via his Twitter account he had this to say:

Johnson was a major part of the team this past season leading the team in scoring (15.5ppg) as well as rebounding (6.6rpg). He was also one of the few players to stay healthy in 2019-2020 playing in and starting all 33 games.

Bob Marlin also released a statement via the University on Wednesday when he learned of Jalen's decision to leave UL wishing him nothing but the best.

“We appreciate Jalen's contributions to our basketball team, both on and off the court, during the 2019-20 season. He spoke with me in the past couple of weeks about early entry into the NBA Draft and he has completed his paperwork. Jalen is on course to graduate this spring and we wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

So, there seems to be a possibility Johnson might not be transferring to another program but possibly heading for professional basketball.

Whatever route he chooses we wish him the best in his future and appreciate the time, effort, and dedication to the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns this past season.

