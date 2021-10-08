Jalen Hurts Turns to his Faith for Strength

Jalen Hurts made an appearance on the "Faith on the Field Show" and talked with host Rob Maaddi about the 2021 season thus far, diving into the ups and downs of being an Eagles quarterback amidst extreme media and fan scrutiny.

Philadelphia sits at just 1-3 heading into week five, but Hurts, overall, has played well, completing 66% of his passes for over 1000 yards and leading the team in rushing.

Despite significant improvement from his rookie season this early in his second year, criticism continues to come down on the young quarterback, with many claiming he may not be the long term answer at the position for Philadelphia.

Hurts' spoke candidly about the struggles of being a big-market quarterback, and was confident in his answer to how he deals with them.

"In the midst of any situation, or anything you're going through, never lose trust in God. Never lose your faith in God," Hurts said, echoing a statement he preaches often.

Hurts was also asked to provide advice to young athletes who view him a role model, saying, "Effort is free. Everybody wants to go to the bank and get a big deposit out, but you can't get that if you didn't put the work in," Hurts continued, "Work hard and be respectful. Remember school and scholarship is first."

Closing down the interview, Hurts again repeated his previous statement, saying, "Keep on controlling what you can and give it to the Lord. Regardless of the situation, do your best. You may not know now, but later you'll understand."

Hurts and the Eagles continue their season this week against the 3-1 Carolina Panthers. Coming off a very impressive performance in a losing effort to the Chiefs, Hurts is poised for another big game.

