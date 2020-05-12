Jake Delhomme on 2000 Saints, Ragin’ Cajuns, Aaron Brooks, Kurt Warner, NFC South in 2020 & More [Audio]

Jake Delhomme accomplished a lot in his football career.

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajun and Louisiana Sports Hall of Famer, Delhomme was part of the inaugural induction into the Carolina Panthers Hall of Honor.

Before his time in Carolina, the Teurlings alum played parts of 6 seasons with the New Orleans Saints, winning an NFL Europe Championship with Kurt Warner in the middle of it all.

This week on my show, I'm celebrating the 2000 Saints, who won the first playoff game in franchise history.

Delhomme joined me to share stories of the 2000 season, Aaron Brooks, Warner, Mike Ditka, Jim Haslett, and much more.

Then, Jake and I breakdown the NFC South in 2020, Brady on the Bucs, Bridgewater on the Pathers, and much more.

