Jaguars Dismiss Doug Marrone

The Jacksonville Jaguars have fired a former New Orleans Saints player and assistant coach as their head football coach.

Doug Marrone, who spent parts of the last five seasons as head coach of the Jaguars was relieved of his duties on Monday morning.

A former offensive lineman during his playing days, Marrone played one game for the Saints in 1989, before serving as the offensive coordinator and offensive line coach for New Orleans from 2006-2008.

The 56-year old Marrone served as interim head coach in Jacksonville in 2016, before becoming the permanent head coach from 2017-2020.

In parts of five seasons with the Jaguars, Marrone compiled an overall record of 23-43, including a 1-15 record this season.

Prior to his stint in Jacksonville, Marrone was the head coach of the Buffalo Bills from 2013-2014, accumulating an overall record of 15-17.

Over parts of seven seasons as as NFL head coach. Marrone has registered an overall record of 38-60.

Marrone also served as a college head coach at Syracuse from 2009-2012, compiling an overall record of 25-25.

A native of Bronx, New York, Marrone played his college football at Syracuse, before being drafted in the 6th-round of the 1986 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins, with who he played one season..

As a college assistant coach, Marrone has also served on the staffs of Cortland St. (1992), Coast Guard (1993), Northeastern (1994), Georgia Tech (1996-1999), Georgia (2000), and Tennessee (2001).

A an assistant coach at the NFL level, Marrone has also served on the staff of the New York Jets 2002-2005.

The Jaguars will conduct a search for their seventh head coach in franchise history.