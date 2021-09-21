Social media is full of thieves. Produce a great tweet, and the odds of it being copied are high.

It's almost a right of passage.

If you have a post that's good enough to be stolen, then it means you're doing something right.

But what if the tweet is from a football dealing with failure? In that case, you're doing something wrong.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are off to an 0-2 start, looking dreadful in the first two games under new head coach Urban Meyer.

With rumors swirling that Meyer is unhappy and wants to go back to college football, especially with the USC job now open, the Jags were quick to send out a tweet following Sunday's loss to the Denver Broncos.

Six other teams are also 0-2, but only one of them apparently thought the Jags viral tweet was good enough to mimic.

To be fair, it's not an exact copy, but a quote from the head coach with dramatic font and photo is similar enough that the Jags social media team decided to call out the Falcons.

One losing team calling out another losing team for copying their tweet about losing.

It's so dumb.

As if Jacksonville has the monopoly on sending overly dramatic tweets about losing. No team should want to do the same, but then again, no team is quite as sad as the Atlanta Falcons.

