Jaden Williams Commits to UL Football

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns will apparently be adding a prep standout from The Lonestar State State to one of their future college football recruiting classes.

Jaden Williams, who currently attends Hendrickson High School, located in Pflugerville, Texas, shared on social media over the weekend that he has verbally committed to Louisiana.

A 5-foot-10, 170-pound receiver, Williams is scheduled to graduate high school next spring.

Williams is currently rated as a 3-star prospect by 247Sports.

Williams was also reportedly offered by such schools as Arkansas St., Tulane, Tulsa, UTSA, and Abilene Christian.