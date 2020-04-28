Jadais Richard Offered by UL Football

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns apparently have a major interest in a prep standout from the northern part of the state.

Jadais Richard, who currently attends West Monroe High School in West Monroe, Louisiana, shared on social media on Monday that he has been offered a scholarship by Louisiana.

A 6-foot1, 185-pound safety, Richard is currently a sophomore and is scheduled to graduate high school in the spring of 2022.

Also a member of West Monroe's basketball team, Richard has also reportedly been offered by Memphis.

View highlights of Richard, below: