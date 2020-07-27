Jacobi Gordon Officially Joins UL Basketball

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns officially added a transfer from a Pac-12 school to their future roster recently.

Jacobi Gordon, who played the last two seasons at California, was officially signed to grant-in-aid by Louisiana last Friday.

Gordon shared on social media in late May that he committed to Louisiana.

A 6-foot-7 forward, Gordon appeared in 24 games as a freshman for Cal in the 2018-2019 season, averaging 2.4 points and 1.8 rebounds, before seeing action in 12 games this past season as a sophomore, averaging 2.2 points and 1.2 rebounds.

A native of Houston, Texas, Gordon attended Aspire Academy, where he was rated a four-star recruit by 247Sports, Rivals, and ESPN, after averaging 20.1 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.1 assists as a junior.

Gordon, who will have to sit out the 2020-2021 season, unless the NCAA grants him a waiver for immediate eligibility, will have two seasons of eligibility remaining with the Cajuns.