Jacobi Gordon Commits to UL Basketball

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns will apparently be adding a transfer from a Pac-12 school to their future roster.

Jacobi Gordon, who played the last two seasons at California, shared on social media on Wednesday that he has committed to Louisiana.

The Advertiser's Tim Buckley alerted us to the offer.

A 6-foot-7 forward, Gordon appeared in 24 games as a freshman for Cal in the 2018-2019 season, averaging 2.4 points and 1.8 rebounds, before seeing action in 12 games this past season as a sophomore, averaging 2.2 points and 1.2 rebounds.

A native of Houston, Texas, Gordon attended Aspire Academy, where he was rated a four-star recruit by 247Sports, Rivals, and ESPN, after averaging 20.1 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.1 assists as a junior.

Gordon, who will have to sit out the 2020-2021 season, will have two seasons of eligibility remaining with the Cajuns.