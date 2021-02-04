Jacob Kibodi Transfers to UL Football

A former state prep standout who went on to begin his collegiate football career at an SEC school will next be a member of the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns in 2021.

Running back Jacob Kibodi, a native of Baton Rouge who played for three seasons at Texas A&M has transferred to Louisiana.

The 6-foot-2, 220-pound Kibodi played for Texas A&M from 2017-2019 before entering the NCAA transfer portal in December of 2019.

Kibodi will be among a host of running backs who will be looking to replace Trey Ragas and Elijah Mitchell, who are eligible for the 2021 NFL Draft this year.

As a freshman in 2017, Kibodi saw action in rushing for 121 yards and one touchdown, including a 101-yard rushing performance against Louisiana, in which he scored his first collegiate touchdown.

In 2018, Kibodi rushed three times for 26 yards in a game against Northwestern St. before Seeing action in eight games in 2019, when he was still a sophomore from an eligibility standpoint, including two as a starter, rushing for 123 yards and a touchdown.

Over parts of three seasons at Texas A&M, Kibodi rushed 45 times for 270 yards and two touchdowns, while also compiling seven catches for 37 yards.

A former prep standout at Christian Life Academy in Baton Rouge, Kibodi rushed for 1,208 yards and 12 touchdowns on 141 carries as a senior in 2016.

Rated as a 3-star recruit by 247Sports and Rivals, Kibodi was rated by most recruiting sites as being one of the top 50 players in the state of Louisiana as a prep senior in 2016.

Louisiana, who was ranked number 15 in the final Associated Press poll, finished the 2020 season with an overall record of 10-1, including a 31-24 win over UTSA in the First Responder Bowl, a triumph that extended their win streak to seven games to end the season.

The 2020 season followed a 2019 campaign in which the Cajuns won 11 games, a school record.