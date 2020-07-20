Jack Nicklaus Tested Positive For Coronavirus In March

Golfing legend Jack Nicklaus, 80, and his wife Barbara, 80, both tested positive for COVID-19 in March.

"The Golden Bear" told CBS's Jim Nantz news of his positive test during Sunday's broadcast of the Memorial Tournament.

According to Nicklaus, his wife was asymptomatic, while he experienced a sore throat and cough.

The couple resides in North Palm Beach, Florida.

“It didn’t last very long, and we were very, very fortunate, very lucky,” said the 18-time major champion. “Barbara and I are both of the age, both of us 80 years old, that is an at-risk age. Our hearts go out to the people who did lose their lives and their families. We were just a couple of the lucky ones, so we feel very strong about working with those who are taking care of those who have Covid-19."

Jon Rahm of Spain won the Memorial Tournament yesterday and received a congratulatory fist bump from Jack Nicklaus rather than the usual handshake.

Nicklaus was in attendance at the Muirfield Village Golf Club (host of the Memorial) because it's a course he designed.