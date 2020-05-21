Jace Conrad Shares Ragin’ Cajun Baseball Memories, 2014 Season, Thriving Off Opponent’s Trash Talk, What Robe Taught Him & More [Audio]

In a memorable team full of different personalities, the 2014 Ragin' Cajun baseball team had some big ones.

The biggest was second baseman Jace Conrad, who coaches and teammates said never stopped talking.

Nicknamed "the mayor" by some of his peers, Conrad was a First-Team All-American, drafted in the 13th round by the Tampa Bay Rays, finishing the 2014 season with a remarkable .364 batting average, hitting nine home runs, with 39 extra-base hits and 65 RBI.

He was just as impressive in the field, committing only 3 errors all season and 11 in his three-year career.

Conrad joined me on my show this morning shared stories of his time at Louisiana, the impact coach Tony Robichaux had on his life, his agreement with Robe on allowing the team to grow facial hair in 2014, what made the 2014 team special, the devastating end of that season, playing in the minors, life after baseball and much more.