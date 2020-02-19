Ja Morant Responds To Kid Who Spoke Hilariously About Wanting To Meet Him During Post Wisdom Teeth Surgery [Video]

Memphis Grizzlies rookie star Ja Morant came across a viral video of a teenager who was in a post Wisdom Teeth surgery trance, getting emotional about him.

Parents filming their kids after a drug induced visit to the dentist has been trendy on the internet for awhile, losing its luster years ago.

However, this one was awesome, and Morant responding to it only makes it better.

"He said hi?"

The cool part is Morant eventually did introduce himself on Twitter, and it looks like the kid will get to meet the player he 'dreams' about.