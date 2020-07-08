Ivy League Cancels Fall Sports, What Comes Next?

Fall sports will not be played in the Ivy league in 2020, the conference announced today.

The news was first reported by Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

"The campus policies make it impractical for competition to occur, at least through the end of the fall semester," executive director Robin Harris told ESPN. "That's why today we're announcing. Eight campuses have announced their policies for the fall over the past two weeks. When we realized and the presidents realized based on these campus policies that we couldn't have competition, we wanted to make sure the student-athletes were aware of the outcome. "It's certainly the right decision for the Ivy League, but it's difficult." - Ivy League Rules out Fall Sports

The Ivy League was the first conference to cancel the remainder of its spring college sports season at the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic.

As the pandemic picked up steam, more conferences eventually followed suit.

Could a similar situation play out in this regard?

