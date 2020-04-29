Items You Should Always Have in Your First Aid Kit
If there is a lesson to be learned from all of this craziness during the coronavirus pandemic, it's that it's always best to be prepared. Sometimes you can anticipate situations, and sometimes you can't, but having a heads up can make a huge difference in your life.
With that being said, I took a look at some of the things I really needed to improve. First up: the family first aid kit. I consider this essential in every household and business, but it is often neglected until critically needed. When was the last time you opened yours up to see if it was stocked, or even had expired products in it? You get my point.
Purple Clover put together a list of 18 critical items for your first aid kit, and I'm passing them along, because we could all use a little help these days. And let's face it, you probably have a little more time on your hands right now to take care of things, right?
- Bandages. All sizes, including butterfly and adhesive
- Gauze. Rolls, and pads
- Antiseptic and Antibacterial products. Towelettes, solution, and ointment
- Anti-Itch treatment. This includes calamine lotion and hydrocortisone cream
- Pain Relievers. Aspirin, acetaminophen, ibuprofen
- Instant Cold Packs. Cold compresses
- Cotton Balls and Swabs
- Medicine for common ailments. Antacids, eye drops, anti-diarrhea liquid or tabs, cold and cough medication
- Exam Gloves. Non latex is best
- Allergy Treatments. Anti-histamine spray, nasal spray
- First Aid Tools. Scissors, tweezers, thermometer
- First Aid Manual. What if your phone doesn't work, and you can't look something up?
- Medications. Prescriptions, antibiotics etc
- Sunscreen, Insect Repellent
- Emergency Phone Numbers. Poison Control, doctor, emergency services, emergency contacts
- Extra Blanket. A must if you are injured, or stuck in cold weather out in the middle of nowhere
- Medical History Forms. For the whole family. You never know when you might need them
- Medical Face Mask. We've certainly seen the value of these in the last couple of weeks, haven't we?