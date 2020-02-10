It Was Great to See Brittany Holland Return to UL Softball

I have zero issues in telling anybody that will listen that I'm pulling for Louisiana Ragin' Cajun sophomore infielder Brittany Holland this season.

Actually, I think everybody is, and it's understandable.

Holland has had more than her share of misfortune over her first two years in Lafayette, and now it's time that Lady Luck pays her back.

Holland, who played one season at Central Arizona College, was named an NJCAA first-team All-American following the 2017 season, after hitting .471, to go along with 15 home runs and 81 runs batted in.

Holland signed with Louisiana prior to the 2018 season and opened the year as the starting second baseman and the #5 hitter in the batting order.

Her season came to a short.abrupt in the third game of the season, however. During a 7-1 win over Evansville, Holland tore the ACL in her right knee, while crossing home plate.

In only three games that season, Holland accumulated 4 hits in 7 at-bats, while scoring twice, and driving in three runs.

A native of Gilbert, Arizona, Holland, was expected to be fully recovered by the start of the 2019 season before the injury bug hit her yet again.

During preseason drills, Holland tore the ACL in her left knee, causing her to miss all of last season.

It really was an unfortunate setback for Holland, who worked so hard to rehab her first knee injury, and then injured her other knee.

A lot of athletes would have just mentally checked out, or just wouldn't have had the ability to bounce back after two knee surgeries, but Holland is obviously not one of your ordinary athletes.

She pushed aside any self-pity, buried any doubt, and worked hard to get back on the diamond.

That hard work paid off last weekend, in the 34th Louisiana Classics when Holland returned and looked good doing it.

In two games at third base, Holland went 2-for-3, including a grand slam home run against UTEP on Saturday night.

Holland's recovery is not done. She likely won't be back to where she needs to be until next season.

Coach Gerry Glasco will likely split time at third base between Holland and Melissa Mayeux, give Holland time off whenever she needs it, and help her fully and completely recover.

Still, Holland had to be sky high over the weekend, after not playing in a softball game in two years, and I was thrilled seeing her, not only play but having success.

Holland still has a long way to go, and the season is still very young, but she's capable of providing Louisiana a productive bat this season.

On the personal side; I couldn't be happier for her.