Isaiah Richards Commits to UL Basketball

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajun will apparently be adding a big man to one of their future basketball rosters.

Isaiah Richards, a 6-foot-10 power forward/center from Brooklyn, New York, who played last season for a post-graduate school in Louisiana, shared on social media on Thursday that he has committed to Louisiana.

The Advertiser's Tim Buckley alerted us to the commitment.

A graduate of Southshore High School in Brooklyn, Richards originally committed to FIU in December of 2018, but never attended the school, electing to attend post-graduate school at TaylorMade Academy in Metairie, La. .

Richards, who was also reportedly offered by Nevada and UTEP, will be eligible for the 2020-2021 season.