Is This the Latest Pandemic Shortage Item?

We are almost a whole year into the coronavirus pandemic, and by now we are ready for it to be over. It has been an extremely trying time for Americans, and some really crazy trends have surfaced because of it. I mean, who would have thought that face masks would be the new fashion statement in 2020 and 2021? Or that hand sanitizer came in so many luscious scents? We are all hoping for a return to "normal" this year, whatever that means.

One of the biggest stories to come out of the COVID crisis last year was the shortages we started experiencing. Retail stores suddenly became inundated with crazed shoppers searching for toilet paper, paper towels, and disinfectant. Panic buying suddenly became a very real thing, and we were all terrified to run out of Charmin and spare change. And even yesterday I saw signs in a local grocery store that said some items are still being limited for shoppers. Frankly, I'm over it.

And now we can't find Grape-Nuts on the shelves of our favorite stores. A COVID-19 shortage of the popular cereal has fans wondering if the 120 year old breakfast food has been discontinued. Kristin DeRock, the brand manager for the cereal owned by Post Holdings told USA Today that Grape-Nuts is not going away, and "People may continue to see shortages and temporary out-of-stocks on Grape-Nuts as we continue to work through supply constraints and higher cereal demand amid the pandemic."

Apparently the technoligy used to make the cereal can't be replicated, and that is causing the delay in production. The company says Grape-Nuts Flakes have also been affected, but both products should be fully back on shelves by Spring 2021. Heads up, Grape-Nut fans.